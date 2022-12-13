Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

