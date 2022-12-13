IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.00

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 6045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMV Stock Up 926.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The stock has a market cap of C$25.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

