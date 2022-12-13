Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 67,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Indiva Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$18.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

