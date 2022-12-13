INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Short Interest Update

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on INDUS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

INDUS Stock Performance

Shares of INDUS stock remained flat at 43.00 on Tuesday. INDUS has a 12 month low of 43.00 and a 12 month high of 43.00.

