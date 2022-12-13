Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 235,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.79) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

