Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

