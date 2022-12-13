Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.