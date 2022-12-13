Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 19,954 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1,839.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

