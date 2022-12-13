Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1,015.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 227,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

