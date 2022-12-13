Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

