Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

