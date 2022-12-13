Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($215.24).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($12.49). 1,415,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 963.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.56.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.

About United Utilities Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.09) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.50) to GBX 1,025 ($12.58) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.46).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

