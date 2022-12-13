Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($215.24).
United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($12.49). 1,415,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 963.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.56.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
