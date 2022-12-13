Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

CATY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 458,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,349. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.