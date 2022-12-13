Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 1,595 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00.
Five9 Trading Up 3.8 %
FIVN stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
