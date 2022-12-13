Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 1,595 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00.

Five9 Trading Up 3.8 %

FIVN stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Five9 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

