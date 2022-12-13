Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $261,037.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,868. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.71. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

