Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.6 %

KNTK traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 591,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,999. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

