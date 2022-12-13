Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 304,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,571. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

