Insider Selling: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Sells 6,425 Shares of Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 1,837,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,861. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

