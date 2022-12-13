Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,962. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.49 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.