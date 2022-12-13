Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Sells $53,668.50 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,384. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

