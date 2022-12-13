Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.13 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 10,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

Specifically, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,500 shares of company stock worth $22,747,967 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.