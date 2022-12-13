Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

