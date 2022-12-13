Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.