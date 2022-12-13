Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

