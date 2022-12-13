Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $4,968,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

