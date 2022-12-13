Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,033 shares of company stock worth $5,833,269 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

