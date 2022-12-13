Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,183,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

