Intersect Capital LLC Sells 375 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

