Intersect Capital LLC Sells 554 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 592.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $13,334,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

