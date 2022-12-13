Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.