Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

BIPS traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.00). 301,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,940. The company has a market cap of £276.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,811.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a one year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 191.50 ($2.35).

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

