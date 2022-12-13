Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.8 %
BIPS traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.00). 301,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,940. The company has a market cap of £276.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,811.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a one year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 191.50 ($2.35).
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
