Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMU remained flat at $21.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
