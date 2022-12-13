Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU remained flat at $21.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,363,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

