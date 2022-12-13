Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.