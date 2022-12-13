Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 165,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
