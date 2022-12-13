Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

