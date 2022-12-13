Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VPV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 139,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,998. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

