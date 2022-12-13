Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ISDX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,821. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

