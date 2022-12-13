Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in November

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 2,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

