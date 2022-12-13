Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IIM remained flat at $12.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
