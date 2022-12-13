Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM remained flat at $12.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $3,705,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

