Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 83.0% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM stock remained flat at $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

