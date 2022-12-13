Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 83.0% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IIM stock remained flat at $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.