Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:

12/9/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($33.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €39.00 ($41.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($47.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($33.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €28.00 ($29.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($36.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($36.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/7/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($35.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($36.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €33.30 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($52.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €24.00 ($25.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €22.87 ($24.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a twelve month high of €51.30 ($54.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.62 and a 200-day moving average of €26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

