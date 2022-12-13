InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.89. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About InVivo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

