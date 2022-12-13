Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,689. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

