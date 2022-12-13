Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPSEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($112.63) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

