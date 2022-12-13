iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the period.

