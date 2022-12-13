iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
