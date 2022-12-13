iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 51,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,575,000.

