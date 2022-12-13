iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 51,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $25.36.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
