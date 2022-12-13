iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Gap Down to $45.11

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $44.17. iShares India 50 ETF shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 4,780 shares.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

