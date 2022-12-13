iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,766.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,768 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97.

