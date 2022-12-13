iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 374,391 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical daily volume of 100,854 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.