iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.